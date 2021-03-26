Rule Breaker Investing: 300 Weeks and Counting

Quoting again, "It has to do with a bias toward beauty that we all unconsciously have," which is always going to be true and always should. Beauty of course is in the eyes of the beholder. It can be very culturally based. One culture today may view beauty very differently than another culture today and very, very differently from another culture 100 years ago or 1,000 years ago and 1,000 years from now. So like most studies, these studies about height and beauty, we hardly need in the sense that we already know they are intuitively true. They are "is" is. Does ice cream make you fat, says the headline on livestrong.com. I'll save you a few minutes. No need to read that one either. The answer is yes. That too is an "is." Why am I taking time out and perhaps a risk or two here on podcast No. 300 in order to challenge the present-day obsession with equality in all forms, that always sees, hunts for, always will see and decry gaps, and that in so doing, brushes past or sometimes blows off "is" and usually fails to celebrate success the "is" that you have created or that your portfolio may be exhibiting, the effort made, and the win that resulted? I just want to make sure that you, my fellow Fools, will not forget, will indeed remember that we do have some important equal rights. We have no right to equal outcomes. It makes no human sense, if we're talking about humans anyway, which are faulty, beautiful mixed bags of DNA and actions, of beliefs inherited or earned, of people who come from unequal and tragically unfair places, and of people who can play a poor hand masterfully and a beautiful hand into a dud. One of the people of privilege I know who came from a lauded family and was one of my best friends growing up took his own life in college. He may or may not have been taller than you. He may or may not have been better looking. He was handsome for sure. His family had money, it had history, it had political power. But one card that was missing from his hand, the love of his father.