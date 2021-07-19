"Rule Breaker Investing" Digs Into Its Mailbag

The reason I wanted to share this as mailbag item No. 5 is that many of my stock market oriented questions, a few of them have already been covered this week. Those applied to anybody interested in the stock market, and I always hope everybody will be, but I know many people unfortunately are not, but we're all connected to high school students, we're all connected to schools and institutions. That's why you've inspired me, David [...] to think about and help all of us think about whether we could actually build something that lasts through these efforts the high school kids make. You did reference the Motley Fool Foundation as the Board Chair of the Fool Foundation. I'm very interested in these kinds of topics and financial literacy, I will also say that the Motley Fool Foundation is thinking pretty big about this. It's not just about stock market classes or financial literacy for kids, those things are important, but it's also about looking at the whole system and trying to solve for everybody. That's kind of our positioning right now, at least in the summer of 2021 as we start the Motley Fool Foundation. Anyway, thank you very much, David, for your thoughts and I hope I've inspired many others to think and act better and truly help create a world that is smarter, happier, and richer.

Mailbag item No. 6, this one comes from Shana Elson. Shana loves this note, "Dear, David Gardner, I heard you're stepping away from stock-picking. I listened to your entire podcast of Road Less Traveled In 10-and-half Chapters. My first and admittedly selfish reaction was, oh, no, there goes my down payment on a condo." I don't mean to be laughing, but that's really lovely and that's sad and I know it's not true. Shana goes on, "Why? Well, because even though you've spent almost 30 years teaching those who work at the Fool and the rest of us, your Foolish investing philosophies and stock-picking techniques at the end of the day, you're just naturally somehow better at it. It's a gift you have." Well, that's very kind. There are so many other people who share that gift. Thank you, Shana, let me keep going here. "A little background on me. I'm a 45-year old woman who has been a Stock Advisor and Rule Breaker member on and off since I was in law school in my late twenties. I started a Roth IRA back then and used Fool recommendations to invest the small amounts of money I put in that account yearly. I have not been a particularly active member and at different times have had more and less time to pay attention to Fool articles, recommendations, the stock market as a whole. My career was turbulent. I did not enjoy being a lawyer and spent periods unemployed 2008-09, searching for my desired practice area and generally feeling unfulfilled. I did not accumulate the excess income of my peers from law school. However, I did manage to pay off my student loans, discover a love for baking and pastry, go back to school for an MBA, win the first place $25,000 prize in a new venture pitch competition for women entrepreneurs, and decided to launch a unique, customizable chocolate bars on the spot concept at retail. Just five months before the pandemic hit, it's called Top This Chocolate and you bet, Shana, I'm going to give you a plug here, Shana Elson, everybody, go to topthischocolate.com. You're going to see Shana's site. It's a beautiful looking site. It's called topthischocolate.com in Ventura, California. Despite the pandemic, it's going very well. The location in a tourist outdoor shopping center/harbor was key for the first time. I'm feeling happy and fulfilled in my career as I build something. I am also now finally ready and able to save more than an IRA contribution and try to grow some capital. As the new entrepreneur, I've spent the last several years working over 100 hours per week. Now that I have staff to alleviate some of my own burdens, I can focus on what was neglected. In the meantime, like my finances, I promised myself last month that I would rebalance my IRA, likely for the first-time, pay more attention to Fool guidance, and with your help, focus on finally growing a new investment account toward a down payment on property, so I will no longer be a renter. That's when I heard your big announcement and my heart sank. Of course, I understand that you want to move onto new chapters in your own life and believe me, I understand needing to step away, not feeling constantly obligated and pass certain torches to others. But surely, you love picking stocks all those years and don't want to completely step away. I heard you loud and clear when you said 13 picks per month is a huge commitment, but what if you cut back to just one per month, maybe just the Stock Advisor pick? I know you'll still be paying close enough attention to provide that much insight just as I've trained my own employees to think the way I do and provide excellent customer service in my absence, my store doesn't just function quite as well when I'm not there. With The Motley Fool, well it's admirable that you want to focus on charitable work, but competent people with experience can be hired to help with that. You were unique in your ability to pick winning stocks and help ordinary people achieve financial goals that were more attainable for previous-generation. Please, once you've taken some time to figure out what you are gravitating toward and what activities you enjoy and find fulfilling, consider coming back, at least partially to pick a stock every once in a while for people like myself who fell a bit behind the curve and are hoping to catch up prudently over the next several years. All the best, Shana Elson, Chief Executive chocolatier, topthischocolate.com."