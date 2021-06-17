Safety, Affordability Concerns Are Deterring LGBTQ Homebuyers

While there has been a severe lack of legal protections for the LGBTQ community, President Joe Biden signed Executive Order on “Preventing and Combating Discrimination based on Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation” on his first day in office, sending a powerful message to that the current administration is against discrimination of the LGBTQ community.

Biden’s directive was for all government agencies (that uphold federal laws prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sex) to also ban discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) in everything from housing to health care. However, to codify these protections into law, the Senate has to pass the Equality Act, which would amend the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

“Housing is an essential need for people of all ages. Discrimination isn’t just affecting young families, many LGBTQ seniors go back into the closet when they enter assisted living facilities. They’re very vulnerable, and they don’t feel safe,” says Sydney Kopp-Richardson, director of the National LGBT Elder Housing Initiative. “This is why the Equality Act is so important.”

Currently, it’s unclear whether Republicans will pass the bill in the Senate.

What to Know Before You Buy Or Rent