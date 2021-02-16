Sarah Asebedo’s Secret Ingredient For A Successful Retirement

How does someone gauge their own financial self-efficacy?

The easiest way is to ask yourself, “What level of control do I feel over my financial situation?” Zero means I have no control, 10 being absolute control.

That’s a very simplified approach. Control is only one aspect of financial self-efficacy, though. Jean Lown has produced a multiple item scale that’s more robust.

But control is essential. Have some introspection into you and your money. Ask yourself: even though I can’t control the outcome, do I feel in control of my situation?

Even if you have high credit card debt and you’re not saving, you can still look at the scenario and say, “I feel like I know where I’m at, I feel like I can control it, and I feel like I can change it.” That would be someone with a high financial self-efficacy compared to someone who says, “Oh my gosh. I don’t know what to do, I’m completely buried and I don’t see a way out.”

What accounts for someone having lower financial self-efficacy?