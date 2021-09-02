Save More for Retirement With This IRS Tax Break

Who qualifies for the Saver's Tax Credit?

Any taxpayer who meets the income limits and the following criteria is eligible for the Saver's Tax Credit:

You're 18 or older. You're not claimed as a dependent on anyone else's tax return. You're not a student.

For the purpose of this credit, a student is defined as anyone who was a full-time student at a trade school or university during any part of at least five calendar months during the year. It also includes those who take full-time, on-farm training courses.

How to get the most out of the Saver's Tax Credit

If you're able to free up even a few hundred dollars for retirement, you can take advantage of the Saver's Tax Credit this year. This will reduce your tax bill and could lead to a larger tax refund than you've gotten previously. If you turn around and stash this refund in an IRA or another retirement account, you could increase the size of your Saver's Tax Credit for the next year.