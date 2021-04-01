Save on Supplies as Kids Go Back to School in Person

Get free shipping

“If you are shopping online, try to do the bulk of your shopping in one place so you can meet the free shipping threshold,” suggests Trae Bodge, a shopping expert who blogs at Truetrae.com. Buying from one store also makes it easier to return items if necessary, she adds.

Compare prices

Tools like Google Shopping make it simple to compare prices for products across multiple online retailers, Bodge says. The browser extension Honey lets you nab discounts and alerts you to lower prices elsewhere on the web. The apps ShopSavvy and Shopbrain also help you find the lowest prices when you’re shopping in a store.

Team up with other parents

You might not have seen other parents in person for a while, but reaching out to buy in large quantities and split costs can be a productive way of reconnecting. Bodge recommends buying in bulk to get the best prices at stores like Boxed.com or Amazon, or at wholesalers like Costco or Sam’s Club if you have a membership.