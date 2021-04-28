Saving for Retirement Is Getting Harder. Here's What to Do About It.

Once you know that, you can determine how much you must save per month to hit your goal. If you're not able to save enough, see if you can alter your spending to free up some extra cash. Or go back to the drawing board and see if delaying retirement or making other changes to your plan can make it more affordable for you.

Finally, you have to decide where you're going to put your savings. A workplace retirement plan is a good start, especially if your company matches some of your contributions. You could also save in an IRA. Even an HSA is a great place to stash some extra cash for retirement if you qualify.

Stick to your plan as best you can and look it over once per year to check if you're still on track. Retiring comfortably takes a lot of money, but careful planning is just as important, so you can't just throw money at your future and forget about it. The more thought you put into your retirement, the easier it will be to get there.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart