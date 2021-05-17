Scam Alert: Be Skeptical of That ‘Emergency’

I hadn’t heard of the grandparent scam when my father called me a few years ago to report that my son was in jail, out of state. My dad had been asked to wire bail money and not tell me. Dad was all but unshakable in his belief that he had actually talked to my son. Alarmed, I called my son, who was safe at his home.

What happened to my father is not uncommon. Fortunately, he did not wire any money.

The grandparent scam exploits loving concern and uses a sense of urgency to get a victim to pay, thinking he or she is helping in an emergency. In a twist, now a “courier” will come and pick up your cash, due to COVID-19 concerns.

“There are a million variations,” says Susan Grant, director of consumer protection and privacy for the nonprofit Consumer Federation of America, “but the common thread is that someone you know has an urgent problem and needs your financial help.”

How it works

You’re contacted by someone posing as a panicked family member or friend — or perhaps a lawyer or law enforcement officer calling on their behalf. The claim involves an emergency such as a car accident, arrest or car breakdown. But they need money, quickly. They may beg that the incident be kept secret or claim that there is a gag order.