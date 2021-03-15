Scam Alert: Find a COVID Vaccine, but Avoid Criminals

Nofziger advises keeping up with phases of eligibility in your area through trusted sources, such as your doctor’s office, health department, hospital or pharmacy. If, after refreshing a trusted site numerous times, you finally get a calendar with appointments, you’re almost certainly safe. Feel free to type in the information requested.

Be careful about responding to incoming messages. Scammers can manipulate caller ID to make it look like the call is coming from a health department or drugstore. Similarly, emails and texts that seem to come from, say, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the Department of Health and Human Services, can appear to be genuine. It’s risky to respond to unsolicited contacts and especially to open a link in a text or email — those may contain malware.

If you receive a notification from your state, local drugstore or some other place you've registered, it’s wise to verify it before responding. Look up the email address or phone number on the official site and initiate contact yourself. In most cases, a call or email should be giving you information rather than requesting it, Tressler says.