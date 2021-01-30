Scared of the Stock Market? Don't Be. 3 Investing Myths, Debunked

On the surface, the statistic makes the idea of picking your stocks even more daunting: If the pros can't do it well, what chance does an amateur have?

There's a nuance buried within the data, though. Those underperforming mutual funds were actively managed, meaning the stocks in their portfolios were being consistently swapped out in an effort to outperform the market. The irony is, all that activity led to a subpar performance. The key is using a little common sense paired with long-term thinking. Don't invest all your available capital in one stock (or even in one industry), but don't try to track 50 different stocks either. Shoot for about 10 different kinds of holdings to start, and stick with familiar companies you're okay with holding for a decade or more. Better still, just "buy" the S&P 500 index.

Myth #2: It's an easy way to lose all your money

Technically speaking, it's possible to lose all of the money you've committed to the market. It's just not likely as long as you're heeding the advice offered here -- use a little common sense and think long term.