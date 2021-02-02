Scared of the Stock Market? Don't Be. Here Are 3 Investing Myths Debunked.

One of the biggest advantages of investing in mutual funds is that they're instantly diversified. When you're investing in hundreds of different stocks at once, it won't matter if a few of them tank. This limits your risk significantly, keeping your investments safer.

Myth no. 2: You need to hire a financial advisor

The stock market can seem complicated and confusing, and you may think you can't handle your investments alone. But even if you know next to nothing about investing, it's easier than you may think to get started.

One of the easiest ways to get started with the stock market is to invest in your 401(k) or IRA. When you contribute to a retirement account, you're generally investing in a variety of mutual funds. This makes your job easy, because all you need to do is start putting money into your 401(k) or IRA. You don't need to worry about choosing stocks, deciding when to buy or sell, or making any other complicated investing decisions.