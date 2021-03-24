Seller’s Market Vs. Buyer’s Market: What’s The Difference?

3 Strategies for Sellers

If you need to sell your home in a buyer’s market for work, financial or personal reasons, you don’t have to let buyers walk all over you. Here’s how to deal with a disadvantageous market.

1. Highlight Your Home’s Competitive Advantage

Before you list your home, see what else is on the market in your asking price range. What does your home offer that buyers will find more attractive? Even in a condominium or suburban tract, some locations and models will be more appealing to certain buyers than others. Maybe you have a convenient first floor unit or a quiet top floor unit, a house with convenient freeway access or a perfect backyard for dog owners.

Don’t have a competitive advantage? Create one. Help buyers feel like they’ll be getting a fresh start if they choose your home. Pack up your personal possessions and have your home professionally staged (as much as you can while you’re still living in it). Get the interior and exterior painted in up-to-date, broadly appealing colors. Hire a handyman to finish all those nagging projects you never got around to.

2. Budget for Concessions