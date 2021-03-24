Seller’s Market Vs. Buyer’s Market: What’s The Difference?

Is it a seller’s market or a buyer’s market? While inventory and demand might not be top of mind when you first consider buying or selling a home, it’s important to understand what’s happening in your local housing market. This knowledge will help you develop a strategy to get the best price, whether you’re buying or selling.
What Is a Seller’s Market?
A seller’s market exists when people who want to sell their homes have more negotiating power than prospective buyers. In a seller’s market, there are fewer homes for sale than buyers. Much of the United States is experiencing a seller’s market today because there’s a nationwide housing shortage. As a result, the median price for a pre-owned home recently hit an all-time high.
4 Strategies for Buyers
Being a home buyer in a seller’s market can be exciting, but also anxiety inducing. You need to go into the process knowing exactly what kind of home you want and how much you’re able to spend so you can pounce on the right deal as soon as it comes along.
1. Prepare for Bidding Wars
Assume you won’t be the only buyer bidding on the property you’re interested in. Decide on a firm upper price limit at the start based on what the home is worth and what you can afford. Being the winning bidder is useless if the home appraises too low for your financing to get approved.
An exception where overpaying in a bidding war might make sense is if you’re paying all cash for a dream home that you plan to live in for a long time—and can afford to take a loss on if you have to sell in a cooler market.
2. Get PreApproved for a Mortgage
When you’re fighting for the same house with multiple buyers, you can stand out by demonstrating that you’re financially able to make good on your offer. A mortgage preapproval from a lender who has reviewed your finances can accomplish this. Some lenders even offer pre-underwriting, which can strengthen your offer further with a promise to close quickly.
3. Act Quickly
Homes do not stay on the market long in a seller’s market. Sometimes homes get offers the day they are listed. Sometimes agents show homes that are coming on the market before they’re actually listed. You have to stay on top of new listings and be ready to make fast decisions.
4. Keep Your Offer Simple
It can be tempting to waive contingencies to get your offer accepted in a seller’s market. Doing so is a major risk, however. Do not waive the financing contingency, the inspection contingency or the appraisal contingency. Keep your offer simple by only including these essential contingencies and offering a standard closing period of 30 to 45 days.
3 Strategies for Sellers
Do home sellers even need a strategy in a seller’s market? It seems like you can sell any property in any condition when there isn’t enough inventory and buyers are lining up at sellers’ doorsteps.
Still, if you want to get the best price for your home, here are a few things to consider doing.
1. List Your Home at Market Value
You might want to list your home low to incite a bidding war or to list it high because you know the market is hot. However, listing your home at market value may be your best bet. Buyers can be turned off by overpriced homes, and mortgage applications get denied when an appraisal can’t support an ambitious offer price.
Besides, listing your home at market value does not mean you have no chance of it selling for more—again, contingent on the appraisal—if enough buyers are interested in your home.
2. Know How to Choose the Best Offer
The offer that sounds the best and the offer that will actually close on time and with minimal hassle are not necessarily the same offer. The best offer is probably the one with the strongest finances, meaning it is either all cash with proof of funds or a pre-approved buyer with documented financing, even if it’s not the highest offer.
3. Have Your Next Home Lined Up
In a hot market, there’s a good chance your home will sell in days. If it’s a cash offer, it could close in a week or two. If it’s a regular offer with contingencies, it may take 30 to 45 days—still not a lot of time to find a new place to live when inventory is low.
What Is a Buyer’s Market?
A buyer’s market exists when people who want to buy homes have more negotiating power than people selling homes. In a buyer’s market, there are more homes for sale than potential buyers. An economic downturn, a major employer leaving the area, high crime rates and overbuilding are all potential causes of a buyer’s market.
3 Strategies for Buyers
In a buyer’s market, you can take advantage of your power to negotiate a better deal. Here are some strategies to try.
1. Offer Less Than Asking Price
When the seller knows you have many options for homes to buy, they may be willing to lower the price they’ll accept to close the deal. How badly do you want the home? The answer to this question should guide your negotiation philosophy.
Think about what you would pay for the home if you had no idea what its list price was. If you would only be happy with the home at a steep discount, it doesn’t hurt to make a lowball offer. If it’s your dream home and you would gladly pay above list, you may want to play it safe and submit an offer at or only slightly below what the seller is asking.
2. Ask for Seller Concessions
In addition to (or instead of) offering less than the asking price, you might ask the seller to pay some or all of your closing costs. Other possibilities include asking the seller to be flexible with the closing date, asking the seller to include appliances in the price or asking them to throw in the dining room set, patio furniture and grill.
Don’t be shy about asking for what you want: It’s a common practice: Almost half of sellers made some concession to the buyer from July 2019 to June 2020, according to the National Association of Realtors.
3. Ask the Seller to Make Repairs
You don’t always need a home inspection to know that a home needs a new roof or another major fix. Sellers are more likely to make needed repairs in a buyer’s market unless they’re willing to sell the property as a fixer-upper, knowing that this will limit their pool of potential buyers and probably depress the price.
However, since most buyers require financing, and the lender will require the home to be in reasonable shape (unless the buyer is getting a rehab loan), the seller may have little choice but to shore up their property. If you wait until after the home inspection to request repairs, you can use the inspector’s findings to support your request.
3 Strategies for Sellers
If you need to sell your home in a buyer’s market for work, financial or personal reasons, you don’t have to let buyers walk all over you. Here’s how to deal with a disadvantageous market.
1. Highlight Your Home’s Competitive Advantage
Before you list your home, see what else is on the market in your asking price range. What does your home offer that buyers will find more attractive? Even in a condominium or suburban tract, some locations and models will be more appealing to certain buyers than others. Maybe you have a convenient first floor unit or a quiet top floor unit, a house with convenient freeway access or a perfect backyard for dog owners.
Don’t have a competitive advantage? Create one. Help buyers feel like they’ll be getting a fresh start if they choose your home. Pack up your personal possessions and have your home professionally staged (as much as you can while you’re still living in it). Get the interior and exterior painted in up-to-date, broadly appealing colors. Hire a handyman to finish all those nagging projects you never got around to.
2. Budget for Concessions
Many sellers need to clear a certain price for their home so they can pay off the mortgage, make a down payment on their next home and cover closing costs and moving expenses. But if you’re in a market where buyers are likely to ask for help with closing costs or repairs, plan ahead. Figure out how you can afford to offer this sweetener if buyers ask for it. Maybe you can get a better deal on your next mortgage or finance your own closing costs.
3. Do a Pre-inspection
One way to make your home more attractive to potential buyers is to hire an inspector yourself to identify problems that you should fix before listing. Taking this extra step will theoretically allow your home to sail through the appraisal and inspection process once you have an interested buyer.
If the inspection reveals issues that you don’t want to deal with fixing or can’t afford to fix, you can either lower the asking price or offer the seller a repair credit at closing to handle the outstanding issues.
Buyer’s Market or Seller’s Market? 4 Ways to Tell
You don’t have to be a real estate expert to figure out if it’s a buyer’s or seller’s market. By keeping an eye on current and recently sold listings, it’s usually easy to tell.
Characteristics of a Buyer’s Market
- Homes sell slowly
- Homes sell at or below list price
- Home prices are falling
- Plenty of homes are on the market
Characteristics of a Seller’s Market
- Homes sell quickly
- Homes sell at or above list price
- Home prices are rising
- Few homes are on the market