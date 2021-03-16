Senior Drivers Are Safer Than Previously Thought

And the third one: Roads are becoming safer, at least for seniors who might have difficulty driving at night. A big reason for this is the reflective paint used on road signs, better lighting and more visible white lines on the road.

Figuring Out Technology

But like all statistical studies, the IIHS study on older drivers also has its limitations. One is the number of drivers on the road in any given year, which increases or reduces the total number of accidents including those of drivers over age 65. Bear in mind that the most recent data found in this study is from 2018, which predates the Covid crisis.

And there’s a gaping hole in this IIHS study. While it compares drivers ages 35 to 55 with those in their 70s, there’s no mention of those in-between years, 56 to 69, or to younger drivers, “age groups which seemingly disappeared from their comparison,” says Dr. Pomidor.

While new car technology can be helpful to seniors, they need to figure out how to use it. An American Automobile Association (AAA) study of older drivers found that nearly half tried to “figure it out for themselves.” But maybe not successfully, since a previous AAA study showed that fewer than 9% actually used their in-vehicle technology.