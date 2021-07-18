Seniors on Social Security Could Be in Line for Their Largest Raise in Decades

But is that a positive thing? While getting more money is good for seniors, inflation is hurting them just as it's affcting their younger counterparts who are still working. The only difference is that many seniors are on more of a fixed income and have only their Social Security benefits to pay their living expenses. So when the general cost of living goes up, as has been the case over the past few months, they tend to struggle.

As such, while it's okay to celebrate a larger COLA in 2022, seniors will also need to prepare to manage that money wisely and stretch it as far as possible. This especially holds true for those who don't have retirement savings to fall back on.

While the recent surge in consumer prices will hopefully be temporary in nature, some experts warn that we could be looking at higher living costs for a solid eight to 10 months. That's something Social Security beneficiaries need to gear up for -- no matter how generous their raise is next year.

