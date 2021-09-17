September Child Tax Credit: What to Do if There’s a Mistake in Your Payment

Make sure you didn’t opt out

If you opted out of the payments – which some families have chosen to do because they usually owe money at tax season or share joint custody – you won’t get a check. Parents can opt out at any time, meaning you could have gotten the July and August payments and opted out afterwards. The opt-out deadline for the September checks was Aug. 30.

If you did opt out, you can either re-enroll or wait until you receive your 2021 tax refund, when the remaining payments will be issued as a lump sum.

Check that your calculation is correct

There are many reasons you could have gotten a check for a different amount than you expected. If you had a baby in 2021, the IRS may not have incorporated that child into your payments yet since you didn’t claim them on your most recent tax return. You can, however, update your number of dependents to make sure you get the additional money.