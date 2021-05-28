Set Your Strategy for Memorial Day Sales

Budget retailers can be an especially good fit for products you’ll only use for a limited time, such as pool toys that you’ll throw away at the end of the season anyway.

Remember your budget

As is true for any shopping excursion, set a limit for what you’re willing to (and comfortably able to) spend over the holiday weekend. A budget can rein in any potential impulse spending.

“Know what you can spend and don’t go beyond it,” Stewart says. “There isn’t any bargain that is worth putting yourself in financial difficulty. The product needs to have real value to you.”

If you’re finding it difficult to stick to a certain dollar amount, try to change your payment strategy.

For example, Raghubir says she sets aside money in her PayPal or Venmo account as a forced budgeting technique before she goes shopping. Sure, she could spend more than what’s in those accounts, but having a limit gives her a reason to stop spending. It also functions as a mechanism to track how much she’s spent so far.