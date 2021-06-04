She Crushed $20K+ in Credit Card Debt at Age 24

Her plan also included earning extra income to put toward debt. She retained her full-time job amid the COVID-19 pandemic and had some side gigs. She taught children at a virtual coding camp, edited videos and got paid for other as-needed tasks.

Track your progress

Hudak stayed motivated with a budgeting app to count every dollar. She also used a bullet journal and a spreadsheet to track combined debts and celebrate small victories.

She says she paid off the first card in June and by November 2020, at age 24, she had wiped out her credit card debt completely. After that milestone, she put her energy and money toward her car loan and paid it off in February. Her efforts are now on demolishing that six-figure student loan.

“I think staying focused is my biggest goal and also the hardest one because now that I’ve paid off those smaller debts, I don’t have that next win anytime soon,” Hudak says.

Hudak aims to be debt-free by 2026 and is now on the other side of the YouTube camera. She hopes her channel, Annika Hudak, will be one source of income as she documents her debt-free journey to show others it’s possible.