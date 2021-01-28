Shopping for a Medicare Plan? Check Out the Star Ratings

Enrolling in a five-star plan

No matter what your current plan is rated, if you want to enroll in a five-star Medicare Advantage or Part D plan, you can switch to one during a Special Enrollment period — which exists for just this purpose — from Dec. 8 to Nov. 30 of the following year. You may do this only once during this time, and it's possible only if a five-star plan is available in your area. (Not all areas have five-star plans available.)