Short on Retirement Savings? Make This Key Social Security Move

Best of all, the higher monthly benefit you lock in by delaying your filing will remain in effect for life. Your nest egg, by contrast, is not guaranteed to last -- even if you do enter retirement with 10 times your ending salary socked away. That's why delaying your Social Security filing as long as possible is a smart way to buy yourself added financial security as a senior.

While you may need to extend your career by a few years to make going that route possible, you'll be thankful for having done that if you wind up living a very long life and have a higher monthly benefit to collect for the rest of it.

