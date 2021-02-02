Short-Sellers Have These 3 ETFs in Their Sights

That said, SPDR S&P Biotech has been a strong performer, rising more than 80% in the past year and 15% just since the beginning of 2021. It's hard to foresee a major reversal that would justify short-sellers' interest in the ETF.

1. SPDR S&P Retail

Easily taking the top spot is SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEMKT: XRT). The ETF had an unbelievable short-interest ratio of 465% recently, with more than 12 million shares short and only 2.6 million outstanding.

The explanation for interest among short-sellers here is even more obvious. The equal-weighted ETF counts GameStop among its holdings. When short-selling investors couldn't directly borrow GameStop shares, going indirectly through this ETF made a lot more sense. When GameStop's share price jumped, it briefly made up more than 20% of the ETF's assets.