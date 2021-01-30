Should Dividend Investors Buy Preferred Stock? An Expert Explains the Pros and Cons

Transcript:

Jason Hall: What are your thoughts on preferred stock versus equity? They're different animals.

I think, preferred stock is actually more like a bond in the mechanisms of how it works than it is a stock, because it's for a couple of things. It's ahead of common stock and the line of who gets paid and who gets repaid. If you're looking for income, if you're looking for that stable, more guaranteed source of cash, preferred stock is better. Because if a company has financial trouble, the dividend for a preferred stock has to be paid before the dividend on common stock, so there's a nice thing about it.

But the biggest thing that you lose with preferred stock is you don't get to participate in capital appreciation. The preferred stock has a pretty defined value, that's why it doesn't go up or fall sharply. It doesn't really go up because like a bond, you know what it's worth at the most. When preferred stock falls, it's because the company is in trouble. So there's risk if the preferred stock is falling because the market is making assumptions about the company's ability to continue to function financially.