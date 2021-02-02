Should I Do My Own Taxes or Hire a Professional?

Go through this checklist to help make your decision less stressful. If you find that your tax situation hasn't changed since last year, there's nothing wrong with completing your own tax return if you have time available to do it. But if you're already spinning your wheels looking at all the various tax documents, you may be better off hiring someone else to take all the tedious tax work off your plate.

The case for doing your own taxes

You don't have to be a tax expert to file your own tax returns -- especially if you have a simple tax situation.

Let's say you're a 28-year-old single woman who earns $50,000 per year in W-2 income. If you have no dependents or children and no other sources of income, you'll have one of the easier tax returns. All you have to do is complete the basic personal and tax questions and transfer the numbers from your W-2 to your tax return to determine how much you owe or receive as a refund.