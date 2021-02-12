Should I Refinance My Student Loans If I’m Buying a House?

Having a lower monthly payment on your student loans will also help after you buy the house because you’ll have more money to cover any potential home repairs or remodeling projects.

Cons of Refinancing Your Student Loans

There are also some downsides to refinancing your student loans. Here’s what you should be aware of.

It Could Hurt Your Credit Score

Casey Fleming, a San Jose, California-based mortgage adviser and author of “The Loan Guide: How to Get the Best Possible Mortgage,” says refinancing your student loans can decrease your credit score. That’s because lenders perform a hard credit check in order to evaluate your credit and determine your eligibility and interest rate. Fleming says it could take several months to bounce back from the points lost after a hard inquiry. It takes two years for a hard inquiry to fall off your credit report.

You still may be approved for a mortgage, but in turn receive a higher interest rate because of the lower score. Lenders determine interest rate partially based on your credit score, so a lower score could result in a higher rate.