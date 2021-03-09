Should I Take A 401(k) Withdrawal To Pay Off My Student Loans?

Income-driven repayment plans base the monthly payment on your income and family size. Depending on your salary and how many dependents you have, you may see a drastic difference in your monthly payments.

Let’s say you’re not married, earn $50,000 a year and have two children. You also owe $30,000 in student loans. Under the Revised Pay As You Earn (REPAYE) plan, which calculates your monthly payment based on 10% of your discretionary income, your monthly payment would decrease from $286 a month to $145 a month.

These repayment plans also come with a loan forgiveness benefit. You generally have to make 20 or 25 years’ worth of payments, after which time the remaining loan balance is forgiven. You will owe taxes on the forgiven amount. The time frame depends on the type of IDR plan you choose, the kind of loans you have and when you graduated.

You can apply for an IDR plan even if you’re unemployed. In this case, you would have a $0 monthly payment. Borrowers may be better off with IDR instead of deferment or forbearance, because those $0 monthly payments still will count toward loan forgiveness.