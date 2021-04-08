Should I Use My Home Equity to Buy Stocks?

All right. Next question comes from Austin. "I have both a Roth IRA and brokerage account. I tend to put more of my income into the latter because I'm not sure I can wait until I'm 59 years old to use the money in the IRA. However, I recently learned you can take money out of an IRA for a down payment on a house. If buying a house is my five-year goal, should I put the money into my Roth IRA or my standard brokerage account?"

Brokamp: Well, Alison, the good thing about putting money into a Roth IRA is you can take the contributions out anytime, tax and penalty free, for any reason. However, it's the earnings that would be penalized if taken out before age 59.5.

That said, there are some situations where you can take the money out of a traditional or Roth IRA before 59.5, and you can avoid that 10% early-withdrawal penalty, and one of those is for what the IRS calls a first-time home purchase. The funny thing about this is the home doesn't actually have to be your first home ever. If you haven't owned a home within the last two years, you are still considered a first-time homebuyer as far as the IRS is concerned with this rule. It's not a big benefit; it's limited to just $10,000, and that's a lifetime limit, not annual. So if you've ever used it before, you can't use it again, and in terms of Roth, it's on top of your contribution.