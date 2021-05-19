Should Investors Be Stashing Cash Right Now?

Just be sure that you have a strategy if you're using this approach. For example, you could decide that you'll invest an extra $1,000 in an index fund for each 5% drop in the S&P 500 index. Or you could make a stock watch list and decide the price you're willing to pay ahead of time.

Making these decisions before the market tanks helps you avoid emotionally charged decisions -- people don't always react the way they think they will after seeing their net worth temporarily tank. On the flip side, you don't want FOMO (fear of missing out) to tempt you into jumping into highly risky investments.

2. You're building an emergency fund