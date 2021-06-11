Should Investors Be Stashing Cash Right Now?

This doesn't necessarily mean you should buy any stock simply because it's more affordable, however. Make sure you're only buying stocks that have a strong track record and are likely to perform well over the long run. If you buy risky companies only because they're cheap, you could still lose money.

Before you buy anything, though, make sure you can afford to invest. Since stock prices are lower during market downturns, it can also be a bad time to sell your investments. If money is tight and you may need to sell your investments in the near future, you're better off waiting to invest until your financial situation is stronger.

2. Not investing can be risky, as well

If you're considering pressing pause on investing or even pulling your money out of the stock market altogether, keep in mind that this strategy comes with risks, too.