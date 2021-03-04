Should Investors Be Stashing Cash Right Now?

Yet before you panic and run for the sidelines, take a breath and keep some perspective.

The market is notoriously hard to predict

If you think you'll be able to foresee big market drops ahead of time, get out before they occur, and then buy back into stocks once prices hit bottom, good luck! That task is pretty much impossible, even for professionals. I don't think many foresaw a once-in-a-century global pandemic, nor predicted the magnitude of the December 2018 crash (which came in the wake of the last time the Federal Reserve raised interest rates).

And just because the market is near its all-time highs doesn't mean prices can't continue to march higher. Many thought that we were in a bubble for much of the 1990s, but it took years before it finally popped.

In addition, no indicator is perfect. After all, the Schiller P/E exceeded its previous 2007 highs around 2015, and the market has still continued to march much, much higher from there. While the Buffett Indicator is even higher, remember that the denominator there is U.S. GDP, which plummeted last year amid the pandemic and its related economic shutdowns.