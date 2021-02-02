Should Investors Be Stashing Cash Right Now?

In addition, a rough economic outlook might seem on the surface like a good reason to lighten up on equities, but often time it isn't. Remember that the market attempts to value companies based on their future projections, not what has happened in the past. By the time you as a mere mortal recognize that the near term economy doesn't look all that strong, the market may very well have already priced that bad news in.

As a result, times when the economic outlook appears rough just might actually wind up being the very best times to invest more in companies that look like they will be survivors. If the market has already priced in the bad news, but not the subsequent good news that may appear, then the next surprise move might be to the upside.

To be sure, buying when the outlook appears bleak can be a very scary and challenging task for an investor to actually accomplish. That's a key reason why it's so important to have the three-to-six month emergency fund and to not rely on your stocks to cover any expenses you have over the next five years. That way, you're only dealing with money that you have a chance of keeping invested for the long haul. It makes it much more palatable to take the risk of investing your money when the future looks scary.

So should you stash cash or not?