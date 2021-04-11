Should Investors Be Stashing Cash Right Now?

So why stay invested?

The reasons to raise cash shared above are tremendously strong ones. If any of them apply to you, by all means, go ahead and convert some shares into cash and enjoy the benefits that come from the improved liquidity you have.

If, on the other hand, you're just nervous because the market is up, you might want to think again before raising cash. Over the long haul, the market has provided investors with solid total returns from compounding of both growth and dividends. That growth over time means the market has regularly hit new highs in the past -- and continued to grow after hitting them.

So don't let the mere fact that the market is up drive you away from owning the stocks of great companies with strong long-term growth potential. Instead, evaluate those businesses based on their prospects and current market values. If the stocks' recent gains simply mean that the market is finally beginning to recognize those business' true potential, then you would likely be doing yourself a favor by continuing to hold.

Now is a great time to figure out what cash you need