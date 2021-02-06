Should Investors Be Worried About the State of the Stock Market?

So especially for those of you from other parts around the world, you may be watching us, here in the U.S. and wondering 'What the heck is going on?' I want to validate that that may feel pretty scary. If you're an investor, you may feel like, 'What is this going to do? Is capitalism safe?' I wanted to just first validate whatever you're feeling -- whether it's fear, anger, frustration -- know that you are not alone, that is valid.

But, I do want to give you a little bit of historical perspective here. Political protest has been around for a long time here in the U.S. We don't know the particulars of this, and because we're not a political show, we're not going to get into the particulars of this. But what we do know historically is that capitalism has survived and the stock market has survived hundreds of years of turbulent times. The business of investing in amazing businesses, that's as good of a process as it has ever been.