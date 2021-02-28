Should Robinhood Investors Worry About Charlie Munger's Criticism?

Analysts estimated that in 2018, the average Robinhood account was between $1,000 and $5,000 -- far behind other brokerages. That may indicate Robinhood investors are newer to the game, and buying on low-cost margin may be too tempting for many to resist.

In Robinhood's defense

Of course, Robinhood didn't invent the sins of greed and speculative excess. That's part of human nature and financial markets. I'd guess that seeing a stock go up 10% or more in a single day on a trading screen -- no matter what brokerage you use -- is probably more exciting than seeing a confetti emoji. Robinhood wasn't around in 2000 or 2008, but the tech and real estate bubbles still inflated and burst.

Additionally, there's always a tension between opening up investing access to more people versus protecting these same investors. For instance, investing in certain investment vehicles, such as private equity, venture capital, or hedge funds, has traditionally only been available to accredited investors, meaning those with a large current income or amount of net assets. The rules were designed to protect those with less knowledge and less of a financial cushion from investing in "risky" financial instruments. However, it also shut a lot of investors out of an asset class that has the potential to generate outsized positive returns. Many have called on financial regulators to relax those rules in the name of equality for those who aren't super-rich.