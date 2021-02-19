Should You Add at Least a Little Bitcoin to Your Portfolio?

All it takes is a small investment to get you started. Anyone can invest in Bitcoin because many of the historical barriers to entry have been removed. Just don't be tempted to put your entire life savings into Bitcoin because it's very volatile. The rewards can be great but the risk can be more than some people can bear. You can always grab a small position in Bitcoin to incentivize you to track it, read about it, and understand the technology behind it. By starting with an amount that allows you to "test the waters," you're not introducing yourself to a high level of risk as you learn more about it.