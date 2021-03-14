Should You Buy Bitcoin? 3 Successful Investors Sound Off

Anyone who truly believes that these internet-controlled cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin will ever become a comparable and useable alternative to the U.S. dollar is being a bit naive. Things like crypto may very well serve as an artificially created hedge against inflation, and a relatively useless digital commodity, and it does seem that some tech firms will try to let it be used for transactions. But at the end of the day, no government is going to allow their currency to play second fiddle to something as completely speculative as Bitcoin. If things get out of hand, you'll see government regulation. If that happens, there's the potential to watch something like Bitcoin's value in terms of U.S. dollars collapse.