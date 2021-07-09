Should You Buy Bitcoin or Invest in the Stock Market?

Cryptocurrency, however, is still uncharted territory. Bitcoin has only existed since 2009, and though more merchants are beginning to accept it as a form of payment, it's far from being mainstream.

Nobody knows for sure whether Bitcoin will even become mainstream someday. There's a chance it could change the world, in which case investing now might make you very wealthy in the future. However, it's anyone's guess whether that will actually happen, and there's also a chance Bitcoin may be worthless a few decades down the road.

For that reason, investing in the stock market is safer than buying Bitcoin right now. It's still important to do your research when investing in stocks, because not all stocks are created equal. But if you invest in solid stocks with a strong track record, you're more likely to earn positive returns over time.

How to (safely) invest in cryptocurrency

That said, if you're itching to invest in Bitcoin, there are ways to invest in cryptocurrency while limiting your risk.