Should You Buy Life Insurance for Children?

3. Covers costs if the worst were to happen

Losing a child can be extremely painful, and you may incur unexpected costs. Child life insurance policies pay out a lump sum in the event of a death, as long as the premiums are paid.

Pros: The payout can be used for expenses like burial costs or grief counseling. It can also help cover the costs of running a business if you’re the owner and need to take time off, Bonneau says.

Cons: It’s relatively uncommon for a child to die in the U.S. In 2018, the country’s infant mortality rate dropped to a historic low, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Therefore, the risk of going without coverage may not outweigh the cost of the policy.

Before you buy

Assess your budget, review existing investments, and look at your own coverage needs before buying life insurance for your child.

“If you had to decide between the parent owning life insurance or the child, in most circumstances, we need to protect the parent that is bringing in all the money,” Bonneau says.