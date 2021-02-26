Should You Buy Penny Stocks for Your Retirement Portfolio?

Why penny stocks are tempting

With all these dangers, some investors still buy penny stocks. They like that the stocks have a low share price, letting them buy large numbers of shares. And they dream that their stock will hit it big and give them a huge profit.

The latter may sound nice, but an overwhelming majority of penny stocks fail. As for the former, you no longer need to have a lot of money to buy into great companies with high stock prices -- you can do so by buying fractional shares.

The fractional share alternative

Beginning in the spring of 2020, major brokerage houses like Schwab and Fidelity started allowing their customers to buy fractional shares of a company. How does that work? Let's say you have $1,000 to invest. You've wanted to buy shares of Amazon.com for a long time, but it's just too darn expensive at $3,250 a share.