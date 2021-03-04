Should You Buy SPACs After Their Crash?

All that changed in the middle of February. When the stock market started falling from its record levels, growth stocks took the brunt of the hit. That especially included SPACs, since their valuations had largely stemmed from hopes that they would merge with high-growth companies and take advantage of their popularity. As a result, several prominent SPACs crashed to prices far below their best levels.

What motivated these declines? Investors finally got a glimpse of some of the downsides of SPACs. In particular, they learned the following three lessons the hard way.

1. When SPACs soar in anticipation of a deal, they can fall after the deal gets done

The experience that Churchill Capital IV had with Lucid Motors shows how unquenchable investor interest can work against a deal. When shares of the SPAC jumped above $60 per share, it made it almost impossible for the SPAC's managers to negotiate a deal that would live up to those high expectations.