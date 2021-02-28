Should You Buy Stocks Right Now? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice.

If Buffett isn't smart enough to time the market, the average investor probably isn't either.

So what can we do?

Eliminating market timing from your strategy doesn't mean you can't make timely purchases of stocks. Buffett, for instance, recently increased the amount he was spending on repurchases of Berkshire stock when the stock was trading lower. This isn't market timing. It's just being opportunistic.

Likewise, many stocks fell even more sharply than the NASDAQ last week, making already attractive companies even more compelling investments. Consider, for instance, the decline in stock prices for Apple and NVIDIA last week. Shares of these two companies fell about 7% and 8%, respectively. Yet there's no reason to believe these businesses became materially worse over just a handful of days, yet their share prices fell sharply. It could be a good time to consider buying into some great companies like these tech stocks.