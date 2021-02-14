Should You File Your Own Taxes This Year?

While it's true that hiring a tax preparer means spending a bit of money, what you pay for that service, you might more than make up for in extra tax breaks you wouldn't have identified yourself. That said, if you're going to use a professional, hire the right one. Aim for a tax preparer who charges a flat fee or even an hourly fee, but avoid those who get paid as a percentage of your refund. The last thing you want is to hire someone who may be motivated to get aggressive with your return in an attempt to pad his or her own earnings, because that's a good way to get yourself audited.