Should You File Your Taxes Early or Wait? The Pros and Cons

There are deadlines designed to ensure that you receive all your essential tax forms in time to complete your returns. But sometimes companies still send out documents late, or they need to make corrections and mail you new forms. This is more likely to happen if you get a lot of complicated tax paperwork. But if you do receive a late or modified form and you've already filed, you could be forced to amend your tax returns. You'll have more time to get your paperwork done: Filing taxes can be a burden. Some people prefer to take their time and complete the process slowly rather than rush to get it done.

Filing taxes can be a burden. Some people prefer to take their time and complete the process slowly rather than rush to get it done. You'll have more time to raise money to pay your bill: If you'll owe the IRS and you want to pay your taxes when you file, you may prefer to wait until close to the deadline to submit your returns.

Of course, there are also downsides to waiting. You may end up with a big problem at the last minute if you sit down to file and find out you don't have all the information you need. Or, if it turns out it takes longer than you anticipated to submit your returns, you could end up being tardy and owing late filing penalties.

Should you file taxes early or wait? It depends on your needs