Should You Get an Interest-free Loan?

Have you ever seen those advertisements for loans with claims of “0% interest!” or “free financing!”?

If that triggered your inner skeptic radar, it’s for good reason. Oftentimes, these claims aren’t exactly what they sound like at first glance. But if you know what to look for, you can still use these interest-free loans as a way to save money and afford certain things sooner.

What Is an Interest-free Loan?

Interest-free loans are exactly what they sound like: loans that charge no interest. It’s important to know that this does not necessarily mean that the loan is free. There are three main ways that advertisers market interest-free loans but still get you to pay up one way or another.

First, deferred interest loans are common and will only charge interest if you don’t pay off the entire loan in full by the end of the promotional period. If you don’t repay the loan in full before this timeframe ends, you’ll typically owe retroactive interest payments.

Second, the interest-free portion might also only apply for a certain period of time, not for the entire loan. This is more common with 0% annual percentage rate (APR) credit cards, which commonly offer interest-free financing for a year or two before switching over to charging interest.