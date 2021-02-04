Should You Invest in AMC Stock Right Now?

AMC Entertainment has taken a major hit to its operations over the past year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it's only narrowly avoided bankruptcy at the moment. It's likely the company will continue to struggle until the economy returns to at least somewhat normalcy and moviegoers feel safe enough to return to theaters. But even then, AMC will need to show some healthy financials to manage the increased debt it has taken on to remain in operation to this point.

Regardless of whether AMC can overcome its financial struggles, it's still best for most investors to avoid the stock right now. Its price has been manipulated by online traders, and as soon as those traders decide to move on to another stock, AMC share prices will crash. In a scenario like this, it's important to remember one of the golden rules of investing: If it looks too good to be true, it probably is.

