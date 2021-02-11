Should You Invest in Bitcoin Right Now?

Aim to invest in at least 10 to 15 different companies from multiple industries, or opt for index funds or mutual funds to further limit your risk. Because Bitcoin is so volatile, it's crucial to make sure the rest of your investments are as stable as possible.

Next, only invest money you can afford to lose. This is a good rule of thumb to remember with all investments, but especially the riskier ones. You may not lose money investing in Bitcoin, but it's a good idea to be prepared for the worst just in case.

Bitcoin may be gaining popularity right now, but that alone doesn't make it a smart investment. Before you invest any money, think about your tolerance for risk. If you have money to burn and are willing to risk it, it may be worth the gamble. But for most investors, it's best to steer clear of Bitcoin for right now.