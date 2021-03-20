Should You Invest in Bitcoin With Your Stimulus Check?

First, make sure you've paid all your bills and have some funds set aside to carry you for the next couple of months. The worst thing you could do is throw all your money into Bitcoin, watch the price fall a few weeks later, and be forced to sell at a loss because you're in dire need of the funds.

Take some time out to look at your income and expenses over the next few months. Then, look at your assets and debt. Are you in the best position to invest right now? You can review the numbers yourself or work with a professional who can help you reveal blind spots in your financial plan.

Understand your investing goals and the potential risks

If you're ready to invest, you should identify your investing goals in order to create the best plan for you. Don't just invest in Bitcoin and other assets because everyone else is doing it. The clearer you are about your investing goals, the easier it will be to choose assets that align with them.