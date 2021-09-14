Should You Invest in Cardano Right Now?

Of course, this doesn't necessarily mean Cardano won't find ways to outperform its competitors down the road. It is still a relatively new cryptocurrency with room for growth. Also, cryptocurrency isn't a zero-sum game, so it's possible for multiple currencies to coexist with their own advantages.

Is Cardano right for you?

Before you invest anywhere -- whether you're buying cryptocurrency or stocks -- make sure you're taking a long-term outlook.

You should only invest in Cardano if you believe it will perform well over the next several years or decades. Investing isn't a get-rich-quick tactic, so try not to get caught up in trendy investments that could make a lot of money in the short term.

Nobody knows for certain whether cryptocurrency will succeed, but if you believe in its long-term potential, be prepared to hold your investments through the waves of volatility. Bitcoin has lost more than 80% of its value in the past, and Ethereum's value has plummeted by nearly 95% on occasion. If you're not comfortable with short-term volatility, cryptocurrency may not be the right investment for you.