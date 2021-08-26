Should You Invest in Cryptocurrency in 2021?

That doesn't necessarily mean cryptocurrency is a bad investment or that you shouldn't buy it. If it does find real-life utility, it could potentially change the world -- and those who invested early on could make a lot of money. But it's important to consider your tolerance for risk before you buy.

If you're a risk-averse investor and are worried about losing money on your investments, cryptocurrency may not be the best fit for you. There's a chance that it may not succeed over time, and if that happens, you could lose all the money you invest.

Similarly, cryptocurrency is famous for its volatility. Bitcoin has lost roughly 80% of its value in the past, and Ethereum once lost nearly 95% of its value over the span of a year. If you know you'd lose sleep if your investments plummeted, crypto may not be for you.