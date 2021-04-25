Should You Invest in Cryptocurrency in 2021?

No matter how popular cryptocurrencies become among investors, they can't succeed over the long term if they're not widely accepted by merchants.

Cryptocurrencies can also be incredibly volatile, which adds to their risk. Bitcoin, for example, has lost more than 80% of its value in the past, and it's experienced multiple significant falls over the past few months.

Volatility isn't always a bad thing, but it can be tough to stomach as an investor. If you're the risk-averse type, investing in cryptocurrency right now could lead to a lot of sleepless nights.

There are also risks involved in owning cryptocurrency itself. Buying cryptocurrency directly involves purchasing coins through a crypto exchange -- not a traditional stock market exchange. You'll also need a digital wallet to store your coins, which can be a security risk if you're not careful. Wallets can be hacked, and if you lose your password, you have no way to access your investments.

Is cryptocurrency right for you?

Whether or not cryptocurrency is a smart investment for you will depend on your risk tolerance and your investing style.