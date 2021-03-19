Should You Invest in Meme Stocks in 2021?

The more people invest in a stock, the higher its price rises. Investors on social media can artificially inflate prices by convincing as many people as possible to invest in a particular stock. Then the more the stock price rises, the more people want in on it. That causes the price to climb even higher, and the cycle continues.

The problem arises when the price inevitably falls. When stock prices rise well beyond what's reasonable for that particular company, it's only a matter of time before the price plummets. And if you don't sell your investments at just the right moment, you could experience devastating losses.

For example, consider GameStop's first incredible rise earlier this year. The stock skyrocketed essentially overnight. But when the price began to fall, it lost close to 85% of its value in the span of just over a week. If you had invested in GameStop right as it reached its peak, you would have experienced a rough fall as the stock price sank.