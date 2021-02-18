Should You Invest in S&P 500 Index Funds Right Now?

In addition, S&P 500 index funds are perfect for hands-off investors. When you invest in this type of fund, you're instantly investing in hundreds of stocks at once. You don't need to research which stocks you're investing in or worry about whether you should buy or sell particular investments -- the fund takes care of all of that for you.

Finally, because index funds are long-term investments, they work best when you leave them alone for as long as possible. All you have to do is invest your money, sit back, and let the fund do everything else.

Who shouldn't invest in S&P 500 index funds?

Although S&P 500 index funds have plenty of advantages, they're not right for everyone.

One downside to this type of investment is that you have no control over the individual stocks in the fund. Investing in an S&P 500 index fund entails investing in all 500 companies in the index. This isn't necessarily bad for most people, but it could be problematic if there are certain companies you'd prefer to avoid.